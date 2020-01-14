Global  

Google acquires AppSheet to bring no-code development to Google Cloud

TechCrunch Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Google announced today that it is buying AppSheet, an 8 year-old no-code mobile application building platform. The company had raised over $17 million on a $60 million valuation, according to PitchBook data. The companies did not share the purchase price. With AppSheet, Google gets a simple way for companies to build mobile apps without having […]
