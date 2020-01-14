Verizon promises that it won’t track you with OneSearch, its new privacy-focused search engine

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Verizon and its subsidiaries have become known for massive data breaches, privacy blunders, and oddly named web entities, but now the internet service provider has launched a new search engine that it says will definitely not share your search results with advertisers or tailor results based on your search history.



On its ad-supported OneSearch platform, users can “search the internet with increased confidence, knowing your personal and search data isn’t being tracked, stored, or shared with advertisers,” according to a statement from Michael Albers, head of consumer product at Verizon Media.



