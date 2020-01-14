Global  

Verizon promises that it won’t track you with OneSearch, its new privacy-focused search engine

Verizon promises that it won’t track you with OneSearch, its new privacy-focused search engineIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Verizon and its subsidiaries have become known for massive data breaches, privacy blunders, and oddly named web entities, but now the internet service provider has launched a new search engine that it says will definitely not share your search results with advertisers or tailor results based on your search history.

On its ad-supported OneSearch platform, users can “search the internet with increased confidence, knowing your personal and search data isn’t being tracked, stored, or shared with advertisers,” according to a statement from Michael Albers, head of consumer product at Verizon Media.

Ads on OneSearch will be generated based on keywords, not cookies, and there will be a self-destruct option for search results to be purged after...
