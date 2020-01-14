Verizon promises that it won’t track you with OneSearch, its new privacy-focused search engine
Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Verizon and its subsidiaries have become known for massive data breaches, privacy blunders, and oddly named web entities, but now the internet service provider has launched a new search engine that it says will definitely not share your search results with advertisers or tailor results based on your search history.
On its ad-supported OneSearch platform, users can “search the internet with increased confidence, knowing your personal and search data isn’t being tracked, stored, or shared with advertisers,” according to a statement from Michael Albers, head of consumer product at Verizon Media.
Ads on OneSearch will be generated based on keywords, not cookies, and there will be a self-destruct option for search results to be purged after...
