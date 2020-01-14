'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Instagram, which Facebook owns (FB)
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () · "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill announced on Sunday that he was quitting Facebook in protest of the company's handling of political ads.
· There's only one problem: Hamill has been posting frequently since then to Instagram, which Facebook owns.
· The company's stance on fact-checking political ads — specifically, that...
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill announced on Sunday that he was quitting Facebook in protest of the company's handling of political ads. There's only one problem: Hamill has been posting frequently since then to Instagram, which Facebook owns. The company's stance on...