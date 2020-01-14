Global  

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Instagram, which Facebook owns (FB)

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Instagram, which Facebook owns (FB)· "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill announced on Sunday that he was quitting Facebook in protest of the company's handling of political ads. 
· There's only one problem: Hamill has been posting frequently since then to Instagram, which Facebook owns. 
· The company's stance on fact-checking political ads — specifically, that...
Mark Hamill Off Facebook But On Instagram, Facebook Owns

Mark Hamill Off Facebook But On Instagram, Facebook Owns 00:36

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill announced on Sunday that he was quitting Facebook in protest of the company's handling of political ads. There's only one problem: Hamill has been posting frequently since then to Instagram, which Facebook owns. The company's stance on...

'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker for six installments throughout the long-running "Star Wars" movie series has deleted his Facebook account,
