Amazon reinstates FedEx Ground as a shipping option for Prime sellers

engadget Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Amazon is once again allowing third-party sellers to use FedEx Ground for Prime deliveries. Last month, it said it would no longer permit such that delivery method via the courier, citing poor performance. Amazon said FedEx Ground is now consistently...
Amazon no longer banning Marketplace sellers from using FedEx shipping

Amazon no longer banning Marketplace sellers from using FedEx shippingIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Amazon has lifted its ban on FedEx Ground and Home shipping services after initially prohibiting its third-party...
The Verge

Amazon lets third-party sellers use FedEx ground again

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said it will allow its third-party sellers to start using FedEx's ground service again after banning them from using it for about a...
SeattlePI.com


