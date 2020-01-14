Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Experts seek answers behind constant quakes in Puerto Rico

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Seismologists in southern Puerto Rico gingerly walked around a patch of dirt that marks the location of recently buried sensors they hope will reveal answers behind the constant and unusual shaking in the region that has terrified residents.

Alena Leeds with the U.S. Geological Survey stopped in front of the sensors on Tuesday afternoon and scrutinized the information that popped up on the screen in front of her.

“Here comes one! There’s an aftershock,” she said as the software showed red, blue and green lines that squiggled up and down.

More than 1,280 earthquakes have hit Puerto Rico’s southern region since Dec. 28, more than two dozen of them magnitude 4.5 or greater, according to the USGS. Among them was a 6.4 magnitude quake that hit on Jan. 7, killing one person and injuring nine others, and a 5.9 magnitude aftershock that occurred Saturday, causing further damage. Government officials say the quakes have caused a preliminary $110 million in damage, toppled part of a famed rock formation landmark and damaged or destroyed more than 550 homes.

The seismic activity that experts say is unusual but not unexpected has unleashed scientific debate about what’s causing it and drawn international attention to the area, where more than 4,000 people have sought shelter as they wonder when the ground will stop trembling.

“I don’t plan on stepping foot in the house for any reason until this stops,” said Adrián Santos, a 45-year-old mechanic who has been living in a tent in the southern coastal city of Ponce for nearly a week with nine other relatives. “The shaking is unbearable.”

Scientists say they don’t yet know much about the faults causing the quakes, although some experts believe at least three faults are involved, including the Punta Montalva one in southwest Puerto...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock 00:39

 A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. Gizmodo reports it was one of three powerful shocks to wrack the island recently following weeks of smaller quakes. The shake further exacerbated the devastating effects left from Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake. It was the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Heads To Help Puerto Rico [Video]Gov. Cuomo Heads To Help Puerto Rico

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico today following a series of earthquakes that shook the island for days. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published

Puerto Rico Earthquakes: Local Aid Groups Responding To Urgent Human Needs [Video]Puerto Rico Earthquakes: Local Aid Groups Responding To Urgent Human Needs

Just about a week ago, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit towns along the south coast of Puerto Rico. Since late December, more than 2,000 tremors have rocked the island. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico

A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks stuck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at least one person, knocking out power and causing significant...
Reuters

After Quakes, Puerto Rico's Electricity Is Back On For Most, But Uncertainty Remains

Puerto Rico's public utility, PREPA said 99% of its customers' electricity has been restored following last week's 6.4 earthquake. Thousands remain in makeshift...
NPR Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

jlcollado

Juan L. Collado RT @greetchendiaz: Experts seek answers behind constant #earthquakes in #PuertoRico https://t.co/xlVyAlaUbs 14 minutes ago

greetchendiaz

Greetchen Díaz Muñoz, PhD Experts seek answers behind constant #earthquakes in #PuertoRico https://t.co/xlVyAlaUbs 18 minutes ago

CNewsService

CaribbeanNewsService New post (Experts seek answers behind constant quakes in Puerto Rico) has been published on Caribbean News Service… https://t.co/mettpuRKcX 19 minutes ago

268today

@268TODAY New post (Experts seek answers behind constant quakes in Puerto Rico) has been published on 268 Today -… https://t.co/d7mBVGAcYv 19 minutes ago

LilDivaz1

LilDivaz Experts seek answers behind constant quakes in Puerto Rico https://t.co/G1F9LDFIKF 23 minutes ago

dominickambro

dominick ambrosia https://t.co/wciSiEM9yR Experts seek answers behind constant quakes in Puerto Rico 28 minutes ago

pedroreinaperez

Pedro Reina Pérez RT @ReynaldoAlegria: Experts seek answers behind constant quakes in Puerto Rico ⁦@danicacoto⁩ https://t.co/41Pj0J5H6a 31 minutes ago

BusTrav

Business Travel News Experts seek answers behind constant quakes in Puerto Rico : https://t.co/IzFdbalUVx #businesstravel #travel 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.