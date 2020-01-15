Trump says Apple needs to ‘help our great country’ and unlock iPhones used by criminals
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () President Trump has joined the fray around the FBI’s request for Apple to help unlock two iPhones used by the gunman responsible for last month’s shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. Trump took to Twitter (via his iPhone) this evening to call on Apple to unlock the phones in question.
Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed that they help Apple “all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues.” He said: “They will...
· President Trump lashed out at Apple in a tweet Tuesday for refusing to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly shooting last month.
·... Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge •Reuters
