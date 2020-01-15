Global  

Trump says Apple needs to ‘help our great country’ and unlock iPhones used by criminals

9to5Mac Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
President Trump has joined the fray around the FBI’s request for Apple to help unlock two iPhones used by the gunman responsible for last month’s shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. Trump took to Twitter (via his iPhone) this evening to call on Apple to unlock the phones in question.

News video: Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone

Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone 00:32

 Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed that they help Apple “all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues.” He said: “They will...

Trump Lashes Out At Apple Over Issue Of Unlocking Phones For Investigations [Video]Trump Lashes Out At Apple Over Issue Of Unlocking Phones For Investigations

President Trump slammed Apple.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration [Video]Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration

Apple has reopened another privacy battle with the Trump administration after refusing to unlock the iphone of a mass shooter. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published


Donald Trump Calls on Apple to 'Step Up to the Plate' and Unlock iPhones Used by Florida Mass Shooter

United States President Donald Trump this afternoon weighed in on a disagreement between Apple and the FBI, calling on Apple to "step up to the plate" and "help...
MacRumours.com

President Trump lashes out at Apple for refusing to help the FBI unlock a shooter's iPhones: 'They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!' (AAPL)

President Trump lashes out at Apple for refusing to help the FBI unlock a shooter's iPhones: 'They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!' (AAPL)· President Trump lashed out at Apple in a tweet Tuesday for refusing to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly shooting last month. ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •The VergeReuters

imraj4tech

techgeek RT @9to5mac: Trump says Apple needs to ‘help our great country’ and unlock iPhones used by criminals https://t.co/lrkoI9jJaX by @ChanceHMil… 21 minutes ago

JimScotty

🚂🚃🚃 Jim Scott 🇺🇸 RT @Breaking911: NEW: President Trump says Apple needs to unlock dead terrorists’ iPhone ‘NOW’ https://t.co/jRhaOKd7yy https://t.co/lZpVnae… 26 minutes ago

jhjanie1

Janie ❌🇺🇸 RT @Breaking911: NEW: President Trump says Apple needs to unlock dead terrorists’ iPhone ‘NOW’ https://t.co/lZpVnae9uH 39 minutes ago

ConnectSteven

Steven Parker Trump says Apple needs to ‘help our great country’ and unlock iPhones used by criminals https://t.co/7cxcekLUlG https://t.co/osbpSuCjba 50 minutes ago

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Trump says Apple needs to ‘help our great country’ and unlock iPhones used by criminals (Chance Miller/9 to 5 Mac) https://t.co/5Dg0FGVrkF 2 hours ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph Trump says Apple needs to ‘help our great country’ and unlock iPhones used by criminals https://t.co/8Wf3JGtr6S https://t.co/rTIhj0R2Yj 2 hours ago

MacHashNews

MacHash Trump says Apple needs to ‘help our great country' and unlock iPhones used by criminals https://t.co/33rRTpsE8F… https://t.co/kCAGyX5AYD 2 hours ago

