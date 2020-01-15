What to expect from Apple in 2020: iPhone 12, triple-lens iPad Pro, new MacBook keyboards, more

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

For Apple, 2019 was a busy year, thanks to the iPhone 11 lineup, new AirPods, a strong focus on the Mac, and more. As we head into 2020, there’s even more to expect from Apple, including the iPhone 12, more powerful iPad Pros, and continued updates to the Mac.



Read on as we round up what to expect from Apple in 2020.



more…



