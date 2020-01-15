Global  

What to expect from Apple in 2020: iPhone 12, triple-lens iPad Pro, new MacBook keyboards, more

9to5Mac Wednesday, 15 January 2020
For Apple, 2019 was a busy year, thanks to the iPhone 11 lineup, new AirPods, a strong focus on the Mac, and more. As we head into 2020, there’s even more to expect from Apple, including the iPhone 12, more powerful iPad Pros, and continued updates to the Mac.

Read on as we round up what to expect from Apple in 2020.

The post What to expect from Apple in 2020: iPhone 12, triple-lens iPad Pro, new MacBook keyboards, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
How to trade in your MacBook, macOS desktop, iPhone, or iPad

How to trade in your MacBook, macOS desktop, iPhone, or iPadPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge If you're looking to trade in your Apple product — be it a MacBook, iMac, Mac desktop, iPhone, or iPad — you...
Pad & Quill 1-day clearance sale up to 65% off: iPhone cases, organizers, more

We now have some huge deals as part of the Pad & Quill inventory clearance sale. The premium Apple gear accessory maker has a select group of products marked...
