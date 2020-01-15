Hands-on: Logitech’s Ergo K860 actually made me like ergonomic keyboards Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

I’ve tried ergonomic keyboards over the years. Split keys, tilted, everything. The past few weeks I’ve spent some serious time with Logitech’s latest invention, the Ergo K860, and it has entirely changed how I view ergonomic keyboards. Last year, Logitech changed the game with the MX Vertical, and this is no different. Keep reading to find out why I transitioned from a mechanical keyboard to the Logitech Ergo K860.



more…



