Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How a delayed cancer diagnosis at 16 motivated the CEO of LetsGetChecked to start his health-testing firm that's raised $42 million

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
How a delayed cancer diagnosis at 16 motivated the CEO of LetsGetChecked to start his health-testing firm that's raised $42 million· Peter Foley is the founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked, a personal health-testing and insights firm that enables people to test themselves for ill health from within their homes.
· Foley developed testicular cancer aged 16, a fact that came to light after a rugby accident, but his cancer was not detected for months.
· This...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Transforming transgender lives [Video]Transforming transgender lives

Transphobia is on the rise, recent studies indicate. In the UK alone, trans-hate crimes recorded by the police rose by 81% since last year. Another study of nearly 10 million social media posts across..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Parallax Health Sciences fires warning shot after discovering $500M worth of possible patent infringement damages

Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX) has announced plans to assert its intellectual property rights, a process which could include litigation, in the face...
Proactive Investors

CB2 Insights CEO says company is on track to profitability in 2Q

CB2 Insights Inc (CSE:CBII) (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) CEO Prad Sekar told shareholders Wednesday that the cannabis analytics company is on track to be profitable by its...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

cannedcat

Roberto Marsicano How a delayed cancer diagnosis at 16 motivated the CEO of LetsGetChecked to start his health-testing firm that's ra… https://t.co/6OjIsSXQIu 4 hours ago

MargaretEWard

Margaret E. Ward RT @M_OToole: Great to see continued success of Irish companies globally. Great story here of @LetsGetChecked founder Peter Foley: "How a d… 5 hours ago

parvez1

parvez ahmed RT @StrictlyVC: How a delayed cancer diagnosis at 16 motivated the CEO of LetsGetChecked to start his health-testing firm that's raised $42… 6 hours ago

jorom80

jorom RT @businessinsider: How a delayed cancer diagnosis at 16 motivated the CEO of LetsGetChecked to start his health-testing firm that's raise… 9 hours ago

M_OToole

Mark O'Toole Great to see continued success of Irish companies globally. Great story here of @LetsGetChecked founder Peter Foley… https://t.co/0F9ycuL5Kb 11 hours ago

Defende13613712

Defender How a delayed cancer diagnosis at 16 motivated the CEO of LetsGetChecked to start his health-testing firm that's ra… https://t.co/gH85K7SAqf 12 hours ago

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks How a delayed cancer diagnosis at 16 motivated the CEO of LetsGetChecked to start his health-test... https://t.co/yNZchDKvUD 13 hours ago

GetAsianNews

Get Asian News How a delayed cancer diagnosis at 16 motivated the CEO of LetsGetChecked to start his health-testing firm thats rai… https://t.co/WLFYCFPyuX 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.