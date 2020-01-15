Global  

Now you can use your iPhone as a 2FA key for Google apps

betanews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Two-factor authentication is a handy means of securing accounts, and now iPhone users are able to use their handsets as a security key for their Google accounts. An update to the Google Smart Lock app brings the functionality to Apple fans, several months after the feature was made available to Android users. It's a security method that has been welcomed by many as it does not require the use of any additional hardware, just something you always tend to have with you -- your phone. See also: Now you can enable 2FA on Twitter without a phone number Windows 7… [Continue Reading]
