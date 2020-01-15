Microsoft shuts down Remix3D, and an era of consumer-focused Windows creativity quietly dies

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Shutting down Microsoft’s Remix3D art repository feels like something more than just ending a project that failed to gain traction. It feels like one of the last gasps of an era when Microsoft wanted to bring creativity to all Windows users.



When we compiled our list of Microsoft’s 2019 hits and misses, Microsoft The Musical, conceived and performed by company interns, stood out as a breath of fresh air. It said, yeah, we toil away writing code all day, but we’re more than nerds. We’re creative nerds.



