Linux Lite 4.8 Released As A Free And Light Windows 7 Alternative

Fossbytes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Days after Microsoft ended all kinds of support for Windows 7, Linux Lite came up with new stable version Linux Lite 4.8 as officially announced here on their website. It’s been released before its usual release date, which is mostly scheduled always in February, to welcome all the Windows 7 users who have been forced […]

The post Linux Lite 4.8 Released As A Free And Light Windows 7 Alternative appeared first on Fossbytes.
Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS should entice Windows 7 switchers with new theme

With Windows 7 dead and buried, it is time to begin looking forward. Microsoft would love for computer users to upgrade to Windows 10, and for many people, that...
betanews

Plenty of Linux Power Is Built Into Linux Lite 4.6

Plenty of Linux Power Is Built Into Linux Lite 4.6Serving two masters, in theory, is nearly impossible. In practice, the Linux Lite distribution easily satisfies Linux newcomers and veteran penguin fans as well....
Linux Insider

