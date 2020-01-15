Global  

U.S. judge hears closing arguments in T-Mobile-Sprint merger trial

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are expected to urge a federal judge on Wednesday to let them proceed with their $26.5 billion merger, as a group of states argues the deal violates federal antitrust laws.
