NASA astronauts will recreate history this morning and perform another all-female spacewalk

The Verge Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
NASA astronauts will recreate history this morning and perform another all-female spacewalkThis morning, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are recreating their history-making all-female spacewalk. The pair will head outside the International Space Station today to do some more upgrades. It’ll be just the second time in history that two women have suited up — without any men — and performed a spacewalk together. And if all goes to plan, the pair could do it all again next week.

The purpose of today’s spacewalk isn’t all that remarkable, otherwise. Koch and Meir are tasked with continuing the multiyear process of swapping out batteries on the outside of the ISS. For decades, the space station relied on nickel-hydrogen batteries to store energy generated by the vehicle’s solar panels. But since 2017, NASA has been...
News video: NASA Completes All-Female Spacewalk

 NASA completed its first spacewalk of 2020 on Wednesday and it was done by all-female astronauts.

NASA conducts another all-female spacewalk for battery work

Two NASA astronauts ventured out Wednesday on a second all-female spacewalk to finish upgrades to the International Space Station's power grid.
Helmet trouble strikes 2nd all-female spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts ventured out Wednesday on a second all-female spacewalk to finish upgrades to the International Space...
