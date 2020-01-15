Apple is reportedly gearing up to defy Trump and the DOJ in court to avoid unlocking the Florida shooter's 2 iPhones

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

· Apple is reportedly gearing up for a legal dispute over whether or not to unlock two phones used by the alleged perpetrator of December's shooting in Pensacola, Florida, during which four people were killed.

· On Monday, Attorney General William P. Barr asked Apple to provide access to two phones used by the shooter, but... · Apple is reportedly gearing up for a legal dispute over whether or not to unlock two phones used by the alleged perpetrator of December's shooting in Pensacola, Florida, during which four people were killed.· On Monday, Attorney General William P. Barr asked Apple to provide access to two phones used by the shooter, but 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

9 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone 00:32 Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed that they help Apple “all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues.” He said: “They will...