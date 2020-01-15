Global  

Apple is reportedly gearing up to defy Trump and the DOJ in court to avoid unlocking the Florida shooter's 2 iPhones

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Apple is reportedly gearing up to defy Trump and the DOJ in court to avoid unlocking the Florida shooter's 2 iPhones· Apple is reportedly gearing up for a legal dispute over whether or not to unlock two phones used by the alleged perpetrator of December's shooting in Pensacola, Florida, during which four people were killed.
· On Monday, Attorney General William P. Barr asked Apple to provide access to two phones used by the shooter, but...
News video: Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone

Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone 00:32

 Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed that they help Apple “all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues.” He said: “They will...

FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter [Video]FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they..

Apple braces for legal fight with DOJ over Pensacola shooter's iPhones

Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly building a small team of specialists to defend the company's encryption policies as a legal showdown with the Department of...
Donald Trump Calls on Apple to 'Step Up to the Plate' and Unlock iPhones Used by Florida Mass Shooter

United States President Donald Trump this afternoon weighed in on a disagreement between Apple and the FBI, calling on Apple to "step up to the plate" and "help...
