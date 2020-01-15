Global  

Tenured McGill prof resigns over university's refusal to divest from fossil fuels

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Frustrated by McGill University's refusal to rid itself of investments in fossil fuels, Gregory Mikkelson, who has taught at McGill for 18 years, felt it would be immoral to stay on.
