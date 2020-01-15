Global  

Juul to end fruit-flavored vape pod sales in Canada

engadget Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
It's not just Americans who won't have access to Juul's fruity pods anymore. The company will also temporarily stop selling its mango-, vanilla-, fruit- and cucumber-flavored vaping products in Canada, according to CNBC, CBC and other sources. Michae...
News video: JUUL to Pause Fruit-Flavored Pod Sales in Canada

JUUL to Pause Fruit-Flavored Pod Sales in Canada 00:14

 JUUL announced it will halt the sales of its fruit-flavored pods in Canada. The company has come under fire for the flavored vaping pods that are popular with young people.

Juul Labs to stop selling fruit-flavored pods in Canada

Juul Labs Inc confirmed on Tuesday it will stop selling its fruit-flavored vaping pods in Canada, a move that could help the e-cigarette maker stave off mounting...
Reuters India

Juul Canada halts production of fruit-flavoured vaping pods

Juul Labs will temporarily stop selling most of its fruit-flavoured vaping pods in Canada, a company spokesperson confirmed to CTVNews.ca.
CTV News

