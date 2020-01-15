Global  

Billie Eilish Youngest Artist To Write, Perform Bond Theme

geek.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Billie Eilish Youngest Artist To Write, Perform Bond ThemeBillie Eilish wrote and produced the new 007 theme with her brother, Finneas O'Connell (via Twitter)

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the title track for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die. The 18-year-old virtuoso, who wrote and recorded the song with brother Finneas O’Connell, is the […]

The post Billie Eilish Youngest Artist To Write, Perform Bond Theme appeared first on Geek.com.
Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

 Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme

Billie Eilish flew in to London in secret to record the new James Bond theme tune, it has been revealed.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor'

(Reuters) - American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Billie Eilish on Being the Youngest Artist to Perform 'Bond' Theme Song: I'm Still in Shock

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli confirm that the 'Bad Guy' singer and her brother FINNEAS have been tasked to write and record the title track...
AceShowbiz

The Next James Bond Theme Song Is Being Written by Eilish, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is officially a Bond woman. Less than a day after the 18-year-old singer set 007 watchers into a frenzy by posting an Instagram...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldWorldNewsReuters

