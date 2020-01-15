The fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base last month was "an act of terrorism," U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, and he called on Apple to help authorities gain access to the gunman's two iPhones.
· Apple is reportedly gearing up for a legal dispute over whether or not to unlock two phones used by the alleged perpetrator of December's shooting in... Business Insider Also reported by •AppleInsider •The Verge •The Next Web
Tweets about this
Dayra Beltre Pensacola shooting: Should Apple help DOJ unlock terrorist's iPhones? https://t.co/dDsvZ5HYNT via @USATODAY5 hours ago