Pensacola shooting: Should Apple help DOJ unlock terrorist's iPhones?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr says Apple hasn't provided substantive assistance to the FBI in the Pensacola case. Apple pushed back.
News video: Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones

Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones 02:37

 The fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base last month was &quot;an act of terrorism,&quot; U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, and he called on Apple to help authorities gain access to the gunman&apos;s two iPhones.

Apple, DoJ Grapple Over Cracking Terrorist's iPhones

Apple, DoJ Grapple Over Cracking Terrorist's iPhonesApple and the U.S. Justice Department are at it again. This time it's over cracking a brace of iPhones owned by the Saudi Air Force cadet who killed three...
TechNewsWorld

Apple is reportedly gearing up to defy Trump and the DOJ in court to avoid unlocking the Florida shooter's 2 iPhones

Apple is reportedly gearing up to defy Trump and the DOJ in court to avoid unlocking the Florida shooter's 2 iPhones· Apple is reportedly gearing up for a legal dispute over whether or not to unlock two phones used by the alleged perpetrator of December's shooting in...
Business Insider Also reported by •AppleInsiderThe VergeThe Next Web

