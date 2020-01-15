Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A YouTube creator with 1.4 million subscribers shares how much money she made in 2019 from ads

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A YouTube creator with 1.4 million subscribers shares how much money she made in 2019 from ads· YouTube creator Shelby Church, who has 1.4 million subscribers, broke down how much money she earned in 2019 from ads. 
· Church said she earned more than double what she earned in 2018 and shared her strategy with Business Insider. 
· By extending her videos to over 10 minutes long, and including more ads within a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race 00:32

 Michael Bloomberg said he’s ready to spend as much money needed in the presidential election. The U.S. presidential candidate wants to do what he can to keep President Donald Trump from getting re-elected. Bloomberg rejects claims from rivals for the Democratic nomination that he’s is trying to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg defends spending so much money in presidential race [Video]Michael Bloomberg defends spending so much money in presidential race

Michael Bloomberg said he’s ready to spend as much money needed in the presidential election. The U.S. presidential candidate wants to do what he can to keep President Donald Trump from getting..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal [Video]The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal

Alison Trott, 52, a business owner from Plymouth, Devon, said: "Well, I'm not surprised by the decision. Whether it's right or wrong is difficult for someone like me to say really. "It doesn't..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A YouTube creator with 2.4 million subscribers explains how much money he earns from a sponsored video as a reptile influencer

A YouTube creator with 2.4 million subscribers explains how much money he earns from a sponsored video as a reptile influencer· Brian Barczyk, 50, is a YouTube creator and reptile influencer who posts vlog-style content about his life and the animals he breeds. · Barczyk began...
Business Insider

How much money a YouTube video with 28 million views makes

How much money a YouTube video with 28 million views makes· Brian Barczyk, 50, is a YouTube creator and reptile influencer who posts vlog-style content about his life and the animals he breeds. · Barczyk told...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.