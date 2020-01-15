Google Phone app could add support for call recording, code suggests

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



Code added in the latest version of the Google Phone app suggests that it could support native call recording in the future. XDA-Developers was first to spot the code, which appeared in the app downloaded to a Pixel 4. The dialer app adds a new layout, icon, and other assets consistent with a call recording feature. The Google Phone app is currently the default dialer application on devices including Pixel and Android One phones.



