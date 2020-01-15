Global  

App stores saw record 204 billion app downloads in 2019, consumer spend of $120 billion

TechCrunch Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Consumers downloaded a record 204 billion apps in 2019, up 6% from 2018 and up 45% since 2016, and spent $120 billion on apps, subscriptions and other in-app spending in the past year. The average mobile user, meanwhile, is spending 3.7 hours per day using apps. This data and more comes from App Annie’s annual […]
News video: YouTuber David Dobrik's App Hits 1 Million Downloads

YouTuber David Dobrik's App Hits 1 Million Downloads 00:32

 YouTuber David Dobrik’s new smartphone app hit 1 million downloads in less than a month. The app, David’s Disposable, mimics the experience of using a disposable camera. According to Business Insider, not only does it look like a disposable photo, but they take time to “develop.” Users can...

