Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6, Gears 5 $16, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 for just *$5.89*. This one is regularly $20 for a physical copy at Amazon as part of the PlayStation Hits program but is now down at just over $14. It also sells for $20 in digital form via PSN for comparison. It includes the main game, the Frozen Wilds expansion, a digital art book, a dynamic PS4 theme and bonus in-game goodies. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Gears 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, God of War, Stranger Things 3, Donut County, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more. 

more…

The post Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6, Gears 5 $16, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Shirley Setia gets candid about her favourite show, her best way to deal with boredom and much more

Shirley Setia gets candid about her favourite show, her best way to deal with boredom and much more 05:26

 Shirley Setia gets candid about her favourite show, her best way to deal with boredom and much more

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

A strong cold front moving through will produce blustery and colder conditions with lows in the single digits above zero. Thursday is going to be a cold, blustery day with highs only in the low-teens,..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 04:09Published

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A weak system will push through today bringing us some light, accumulating snow. Accumulations will be 1-2" Highs today will be around the freezing mark. Any lingering light snow or a mix will end..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete $15, Madden NFL 20 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition on PSN for* $14.99*. Regularly $50 in digital form on PSN,...
9to5Toys

Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $16, Unravel Two $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox One for *$15.99*. Regularly $40 in digital form, Amazon charges $26+ for a...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.