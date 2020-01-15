Global  

College-savings startup U-Nest just added $1.5 million to its seed round. Its founder explains why she's hoping to one day be partnering with the type of Wall Street firm she started at.

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 January 2020
College-savings startup U-Nest just added $1.5 million to its seed round. Its founder explains why she's hoping to one day be partnering with the type of Wall Street firm she started at.· U-Nest just nabbed an additional $1.5 million in seed funding from Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures.
· Ksenia Yudina, founder of U-Nest, left her job as a financial advisor at Capital Group American Funds to launch a college savings fintech. 
· U-Nest is an app-based fintech that offers users the ability to set up a...
