US-China trade deal to be signed today would end iPhone tariff threat

9to5Mac Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
US president Donald Trump and Chinese vice premier Liu He are due to sign a US-China trade deal later this morning that formally eliminates the threat of tariffs being applied to iPhones imported into the US.

The planned 15% tariffs, which would have applied to iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, were suspended last month pending the agreement, along with even higher tariffs on desktop Macs, AirPods, Watch, and more…

