Lenovo has another Chrome OS tablet for schools w/ 8 years of updates Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Chrome OS tablets have only appeared a few times so far, but Lenovo may have beat them all with its IdeaPad Duet that we went hands on with at CES 2020. Today, Lenovo is announcing a few new products built for schools, and it includes another Chrome OS tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook 10e.



The post Lenovo has another Chrome OS tablet for schools w/ 8 years of updates appeared first on 9to5Google.

