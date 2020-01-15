Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google Stadia won’t show what resolution games run at, but this fan site will

9to5Google Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
One of the big promises of Google Stadia is that Stadia Pro can bring games in up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR colors, but unfortunately not every game can check all of those boxes.

As of today, Google won’t tell you the resolution or frame rate at which Stadia runs each game, but thankfully a Stadia fan site has taken up the task.

more…

The post Google Stadia won’t show what resolution games run at, but this fan site will appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Video Game Controversies of 2019 [Video]Top 10 Video Game Controversies of 2019

Some companies just can’t stay out of the news. For this list, we're leaving no stone unturned, be it causing an international incident with China or President Trump annoying gamers everywhere, if it..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:35Published

Google Stadia's problematic launch, new Half Life game, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Video]Google Stadia's problematic launch, new Half Life game, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

This week, we look at the rocky launch of Google Stadia. We also look at a new Street Fighter V expansion (again), entitled Champion Edition, and the announcement of a new Half-Life game after 15..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 05:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Stadia plans to add over 120 games in 2020

When Google Stadia launched in November, it didn't garner an overwhelming reception, but it didn't exactly flop, either. It's a competent product that lets...
engadget

Google Stadia promises more than 120 games in 2020, including 10 exclusives

Google Stadia promises more than 120 games in 2020, including 10 exclusivesPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Google said today that it’s on track to bring more than 120 games to its cloud gaming service Stadia in 2020 and...
The Verge


Tweets about this

ryo694

ryo694 RT @9to5Google: Google Stadia won't show what resolution games run at, but this fan site will https://t.co/QwiBCrp5h5 by @SkylledDev https:… 10 hours ago

GooglePlusPlaza

Google Plus Plaza Google Stadia won’t show what resolution games run at, but this fan site will - 9to5Google https://t.co/A6fUrQWpV2 2 days ago

SOHOSystemsINSA

SOHO Systems Google Stadia won’t show what resolution games run at, but this fan site will https://t.co/pohdYwYbjE #googlestadia #hermanus 2 days ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Google Stadia won’t show what resolution games run at, but this fan site will https://t.co/3CQmAC1gjT https://t.co/LxbPmSLUE7 2 days ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Google Stadia won't show what resolution games run at, but this fan site will https://t.co/QwiBCrp5h5 by @SkylledDev https://t.co/pq7lIOqECr 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.