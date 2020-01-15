Global  

'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billion into the country (AMZN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billion into the country (AMZN)· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday that the e-commerce giant will invest $1 billion to bring small business in India online.
· Bezos made the announcement on a visit to India, where he was met with protests held by small-business owners from around the country.
· Protesters said they are unable to compete with...
News video: Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News

Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News 01:05

 AMAZON CHIEF JEFF BEZOS ARRIVES IN INDIA, PAYS HOMAGE TO MAHATMA , JEFF BEZOS PAYS TRIBUTE TO MAHATMA GANDHI AT RAJGHAT, AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS ON A 3-DAY INDIA VISIT, JEFF BEZOS WEARS WHITE KURTA & ORANGE HALF-JACKET

Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses [Video]Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses

Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Amit Agarwal, the head of Amazon India, recently announced the company’s intent to invest in India’s operations...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

Amazon pledges $1 billion investment in India [Video]Amazon pledges $1 billion investment in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday (January 15) his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in a goodwill visit that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published


Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive branch

Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in...
Reuters

It's been 1 year since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez had their relationship leaked to the world — here's the full story of their whirlwind romance (AMZN)

It's been 1 year since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez had their relationship leaked to the world — here's the full story of their whirlwind romance (AMZN)· One year ago, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were publicly outed as a couple the same day the Amazon CEO and his wife, MacKenzie, announced their...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Santanumalbum

Ipomea 'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billio… https://t.co/ky8CDSW6SJ 33 minutes ago

baraza_lawrence

Lawrence Baraza RT @businessinsider: 'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billion i… 38 minutes ago

joburbans

Joburbans ‘JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!’: Here’s why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billio… https://t.co/gXjgOO7V2a 55 minutes ago

Defende13613712

Defender 'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billio… https://t.co/aok5YP5i0O 58 minutes ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson 'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billio… https://t.co/VCc6acEOHR 1 hour ago

AdrianJohnsonXL

A.Johnson 'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billio… https://t.co/ymTQJ1eTXp 1 hour ago

unahub

UnaHub RT @HPTarget: 'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billion into the… 1 hour ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @winsontang: 'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billion into t… 1 hour ago

