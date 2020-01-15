'JEFF BEZOS GO BACK!': Here's why people in India are protesting Amazon as the tech giant plans to invest $1 billion into the country (AMZN)

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday that the e-commerce giant will invest $1 billion to bring small business in India online.

· Bezos made the announcement on a visit to India, where he was met with protests held by small-business owners from around the country.

