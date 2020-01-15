Fitbit releases blood oxygen monitoring before Apple Watch

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Fitbit is rolling out the ability for some of its smartwatches and fitness trackers to track blood oxygen levels (SP02) with a software update. While Fitbit has been struggling for some time and was recently purchased by Google, this is a notable upgrade for existing customers and comes ahead of Apple Watch gaining the feature.



