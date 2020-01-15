Fitbit releases blood oxygen monitoring before Apple Watch
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Fitbit is rolling out the ability for some of its smartwatches and fitness trackers to track blood oxygen levels (SP02) with a software update. While Fitbit has been struggling for some time and was recently purchased by Google, this is a notable upgrade for existing customers and comes ahead of Apple Watch gaining the feature.
