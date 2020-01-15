Global  

Scientists created living robots out of stem cells

engadget Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Scientists have created a new life form that's something between a frog and a robot. Using stem cells scraped from frog embryos, researchers from the University of Vermont (UVM) and Tufts University assembled "xenobots." The millimeter-wide blobs act...
Credit: nypost
News video: Scientists Use Frog Stem Cells to Create First 'Living Robots'

Scientists Use Frog Stem Cells to Create First 'Living Robots' 00:49

 Meet the world's first "xenobots" — living robots made from the stem cells of frogs. The revolutionary technology, created by researchers and biologists from the University of Vermont and Tufts University, have several possible life-altering uses.

Scientists Create First Robots Made Totally Out of Living Cells [Video]Scientists Create First Robots Made Totally Out of Living Cells

A University of Vermont-led research team repurposed stem cells from frog embryos to create “xenobots,” millimeter-wide robots that can move toward a target and heal themselves.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

Two piglets containing monkey DNA born in Chinese laboratory [Video]Two piglets containing monkey DNA born in Chinese laboratory

BEIJING — These little piggies had some crazy scientists genetically engineer them with a bunch of monkey DNA in China. According to New Scientist, pig-primate chimeras were created by a team in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scientists Develop World’s First ‘Living Robot’ Using Frog Cells & AI

Researchers have managed to create mobile living robots using enhanced stem cells extracted from a frog’s embryos. The Xenobots measure 0.04 inches (1...
Fossbytes

Tiny robot frogs made from living cells 'an entirely new life-form'

Tiny robot frogs made from living cells 'an entirely new life-form'The world's first living robots have been built using stem cells from frog embryos, in a strange machine-animal hybrid that scientists say is an "entirely new...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CTV News

