Microsoft re-launches Edge browser on Windows and macOS, now based on Google’s Chromium

9to5Mac Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Microsoft Edge, the web browser that replaced Internet Explorer with the release of Windows 10, has been given a dramatic overhaul in the last year or so to be rebuilt on the same Chromium source code that Google Chrome is based on. Today, the new version of Microsoft Edge, based on Google’s Chromium, has been officially launched on Windows and macOS.

The post Microsoft re-launches Edge browser on Windows and macOS, now based on Google's Chromium appeared first on 9to5Mac.
