Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

9to5Google Daily 373: Pixel native screen recorder can be enabled, call recording coming to Google Phone app, and more

9to5Google Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.https://9to5google.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/01/9to5Google-Daily-373.mp3

more…

The post 9to5Google Daily 373: Pixel native screen recorder can be enabled, call recording coming to Google Phone app, and more appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

This week’s top stories: ‘Hey Google’ alternatives, no curved screen on Galaxy S20, more

*In this week’s top stories:* we look at some of the best alternatives to saying “Hey Google,” celebrate the lack of curved screens on Samsung’s next...
9to5Google

Google Unveils 3 New Experimental Apps To Cut Down Phone Usage

Google has taken a step forward towards its Digital Wellbeing initiative by launching three new experimental apps, including Activity Bubbles, Envelope and...
Fossbytes Also reported by •9to5Google

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.