Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.https://9to5google.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2020/01/9to5Google-Daily-373.mp3



more…



The post 9to5Google Daily 373: Pixel native screen recorder can be enabled, call recording coming to Google Phone app, and more appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

