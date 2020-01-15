Global  

Google Cloud gets a premium support plan with 15-minute response times

TechCrunch Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Google Cloud today announced the launch of its premium support plans for enterprise and mission-critical needs. This new plan brings Google’s support offerings for the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in line with its premium G Suite support options. “Premium Support has been designed to better meet the needs of our customers running modern cloud technology,” […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Google Cloud offering personalized ‘Premium Support’ for enterprise

As Google Cloud tries to advance from its distant third position behind Microsoft and Amazon, there are a handful of common complaints about its offering,...
9to5Google

Google Cloud Invites Partners To Accelerate For The First Time Ever

Business Insider is reporting Google Cloud is taking the unprecedented step of inviting partners to its annual Accelerate sales event. The move underscores how...
WebProNews

