Visa's new investment in a startup backed by Goldman Sachs and a16z shows how financial firms are tackling the thorny issue of third-party data sharing

Larry Jaeger RT @StrictlyVC: Visa's new investment in a startup backed by Goldman Sachs and a16z shows how financial firms are tackling the thorny issue… 15 minutes ago StrictlyVC Visa's new investment in a startup backed by Goldman Sachs and a16z shows how financial firms are tackling the thor… https://t.co/BHG9E8VQ6C 15 minutes ago Aurélien Visa's new investment in a startup backed by Goldman Sachs and a16z shows how financial firms are tackli... https://t.co/XMB7bjemz0 #tech 18 minutes ago TheTechFollowers RT @businessinsider: Visa's new investment in a startup backed by Goldman Sachs and a16z shows how financial firms are tackling the thorny… 23 minutes ago Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: Visa's new investment in a startup backed by Goldman Sachs and a16z shows how financial firms are tackling the thorny issue… 24 minutes ago AfrOptimist RT @FintechBot: Visa's new investment in a startup backed by Goldman Sachs and a16z shows how financial firms are tackling the thorny issue… 26 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Visa's new investment in a startup backed by Goldman Sachs and a16z shows how financial firms are tackling the thor… https://t.co/kTRfCikHmt 26 minutes ago Winson Tang Visa's new investment in a startup backed by Goldman Sachs and a16z shows how financial firms are tackling the thor… https://t.co/ouZnFBM6NA 26 minutes ago