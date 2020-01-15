A second planet might orbit the closest star to the sun, and astronomers think it's a super-Earth

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

· Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun, might have a second planet in its orbit, according to a new study.

· Astronomers think the planet, called Proxima c, is a super-Earth that formed far from the icy region where scientists think such worlds are born.

