Snow is here…save on Ryobi’s 20-inch 40V electric blower at $299 ($50 off)
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 5Ah battery for *$299 shipped*. That's down from the original $400 price tag and regular $350 going rate. This is a match of the second-best price we've tracked since last snow season. With winter upon us, now is a great time to ditch the gas and oil routine for an electric snow blower. This model offers a 20-inch clearing width and "hassle-free" push-button start. Includes a 5Ah battery for extended run-time. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
more…
A light round of snow will accumulate from Fond du Lac, Calumet, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Kewaunee counties tonight starting after 6-7 and ending around midnight. Accumulations will mostly be a dusting to an inch but closer to Sheboygan county, totals will be between 1-3 inches with some localized...
There will be light rain and snow in Denver on Thursday. Amounts will be an inch or so, mainly on the grass, with wet conditions the main issues on the roads. The northern mountains will receive 3 to 6..