Dive into the Spider-Verse with up to 67% off Spider-Man comics from $1, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
This week, ComiXology is back with its latest sale focusing on the web-slinging Avenger. With up to* 67%* in savings to be had, you’ll be able to bring home a collection of Spider-Man comics by famed author Dan Slott starting at under* $1*. One of our favorites in the sale is Spider-Verse at* $9.99*. Typically selling for $30, that’s good for a 67% discount and matches the best price we’ve seen on a digital copy. If you loved Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse animated film, then this 608-page novel is a must-have addition to your collection. It offers the same concept of colliding the worlds of various Spider-Men (and women) as they take on the villain Morlun and his deadly family. Head below for additional top picks from the same as well as even more discounts.

The post Dive into the Spider-Verse with up to 67% off Spider-Man comics from $1, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
