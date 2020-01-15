Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Volt Information: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $749,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The staffing services provider posted revenue of $258.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $15.2 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $997.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.83. A year ago, they were trading at $3.51.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOLT
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, today...
Business Wire

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast Information

BrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast InformationBLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast Information
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.