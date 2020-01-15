Google reveals its timeline for killing off Chrome apps

Chrome apps have been on death row since Google announced in 2016 it would wind down support. Almost four years later, the company has finalized its timeline for phasing them out across Windows, Mac Linux and Chrome OS.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published on December 17, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Google is finally killing off Chrome apps, which nobody really used anyhow Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Today, Google shared an updated timeline for when Chrome apps will stop working on all platforms. June 2022 is when...

The Verge 5 hours ago



Google will wind down Chrome apps starting in June Google said Wednesday that it will begin to phase out traditional Chrome apps starting in June, and winding down slowly over two years’ time....

PC World 7 hours ago





Tweets about this