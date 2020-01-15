Global  

Google reveals its timeline for killing off Chrome apps

engadget Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Chrome apps have been on death row since Google announced in 2016 it would wind down support. Almost four years later, the company has finalized its timeline for phasing them out across Windows, Mac Linux and Chrome OS.
