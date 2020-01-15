Global  

Jeff Bezos is visiting India amid protests and a government investigation into Amazon — here's what his trip has been like so far (AMZN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos visited India this week for the first time in more than five years. 
· Bezos has been out and about, flying kites with kids, visiting Mahatma Gandhi's tomb, and dressing in Indian clothing. 
· But his visit has also been controversial: shortly before he arrived, India's antitrust regulators opened...
News video: Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News

Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News 01:05

Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses [Video]Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses

Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Amit Agarwal, the head of Amazon India, recently announced the company’s intent to invest in India’s operations...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

Amazon pledges $1 billion investment in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday (January 15) his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in a goodwill visit that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published


Jeff Bezos says Amazon will invest $1 billion in small businesses in India

Amazon's co-founder, Jeff Bezos, said the company is investing $1 billion to digitize small businesses in India an event in New Delhi.
The Next Web Also reported by Business Insider

CAIT protests against Amazon chief Jeff Bezos's India visit

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Over five lakh traders, across 300 cities, came together under the umbrella of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on...
Sify Also reported by Hindubizjournals Mid-Day

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Jeff Bezos is visiting India amid protests and a government investigation into Amazon — here's what his trip has be… https://t.co/KeJQAbFQAV 10 minutes ago

Defende13613712

Defender Jeff Bezos is visiting India amid protests and a government investigation into Amazon — here's what his trip has be… https://t.co/uayQTf59Bz 21 minutes ago

scoopygoo

🌿📰 RT @WSJ: Jeff Bezos is visiting India as policy makers there tighten restrictions on U.S. companies that have begun to dominate its interne… 33 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: Jeff Bezos is visiting India amid protests and a government investigation into Amazon — here's what his trip has been like… 51 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Jeff Bezos is visiting India amid protests and a government investigation into Amazon — here's what his trip has be… https://t.co/anN5EAPCpe 54 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Jeff Bezos is visiting India amid protests and a government investigation into Amazon — here's what his trip has be… https://t.co/IiTHGjWcm1 54 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Jeff Bezos is visiting India amid protests and a government investigation into Amazon — here's what his trip has be… https://t.co/xVsWZSUqK4 54 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Jeff Bezos is visiting India amid protests and a government investigation into Amazon — here's w… https://t.co/swqoLGmbZf 55 minutes ago

