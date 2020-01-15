Jeff Bezos is visiting India amid protests and a government investigation into Amazon — here's what his trip has been like so far (AMZN)
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () · Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos visited India this week for the first time in more than five years.
· Bezos has been out and about, flying kites with kids, visiting Mahatma Gandhi's tomb, and dressing in Indian clothing.
· But his visit has also been controversial: shortly before he arrived, India's antitrust regulators opened...
AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS ON A 3-DAY INDIA VISIT
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday (January 15) his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in a goodwill visit that..
Amazon’s co-founder, Jeff Bezos, said the company is investing $1 billion to digitize small businesses in India an event in New Delhi. He added the company... The Next Web Also reported by •Business Insider
New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Over five lakh traders, across 300 cities, came together under the umbrella of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on... Sify Also reported by •Hindu •bizjournals •Mid-Day
