Trump Thrashes Apple For Refusing To Unlock iPhones Of “Criminals”

Fossbytes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has accused Apple of not helping the US Department of Justice in unlocking the iPhones of criminals. Trump shared his opinion via a tweet by saying that Apple is not cooperating in unlocking two phones, including the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 7 Plus. Both iPhones are related to the shooting […]

The post Trump Thrashes Apple For Refusing To Unlock iPhones Of "Criminals" appeared first on Fossbytes.
News video: Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration

Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration 01:02

 Apple has reopened another privacy battle with the Trump administration after refusing to unlock the iphone of a mass shooter. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

