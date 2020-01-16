US President Donald Trump has accused Apple of not helping the US Department of Justice in unlocking the iPhones of criminals. Trump shared his opinion via a tweet by saying that Apple is not cooperating in unlocking two phones, including the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 7 Plus. Both iPhones are related to the shooting […] The post Trump Thrashes Apple For Refusing To Unlock iPhones Of “Criminals” appeared first on Fossbytes.



