Xiaomi Poco X2 Spotted On Geekbench, Could It Be Xiaomi Poco F2?

Fossbytes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A device from Xiaomi named “POCO X2” has been spotted in a Geekbench listing, implying that a successor of Xiaomi Poco F1 might finally be in the making. According to the Geekbench listing, Xiaomi Poco X2 packs a Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The device’s Geekbench scores are 547 and 1767 for single-core and […]

The post Xiaomi Poco X2 Spotted On Geekbench, Could It Be Xiaomi Poco F2? appeared first on Fossbytes.
Xiaomi spins off POCO as an independent company

Xiaomi said today it is spinning off POCO, a sub-smartphone brand it created in 2018, as a standalone company that will now run independently of the Chinese...
CrunchGear

Pocophone 'Poco F2' name revealed in Xiaomi trademark application

In 2018, Pocophone, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, released the Poco F1, which has remained a strong contender for the title of best affordable Android phone. A newly...
9to5Google


