CentOS Linux 8 (1911) Released: Free/Community Version Of RHEL 8.1

Fossbytes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Just four months after the release of first CentOS 8 series based on the Red Hed Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8 source code, the second CentOS Linux 8 (1911) was released on Jan 15, 2020. If you’re aware, CentOS is the “community version” of RHEL. The current release for CentOS 8, tagged as 1911, is derived […]

The post CentOS Linux 8 (1911) Released: Free/Community Version Of RHEL 8.1 appeared first on Fossbytes.
