Getsafe, the German insurtech, brings its contents insurance app to UK

TechCrunch Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Getsafe, the German insurtech that offers home contents insurance via an app, has launched in the U.K., despite an increasingly competitive market for insurance in the country, and the thorny regulatory issue of Brexit. This has seen Getsafe incorporate an independent British subsidiary based in London, in order to shield it ahead of future political […]
