More than 20,000 people have entered the reality TV competition to become a Japanese billionaire's girlfriend and accompany him on a SpaceX flight to the moon
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () · *Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is booked to take the first private flight aboard SpaceX's Starship rocket around the moon in 2023.*
· *Last week Maezawa announced he is taking part in a reality TV show to find a female companion to be his romantic partner, who he will take to the moon with him.*
· *The Japanese...
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur. Lauren Anthony reports.
· *In 2023 Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is scheduled to go on a trip to the moon aboard SpaceX's Starship rocket.*
· *Maezawa announced Sunday that he... Business Insider Also reported by •geek.com •bizjournals •Jerusalem Post •The Verge
