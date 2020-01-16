Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

More than 20,000 people have entered the reality TV competition to become a Japanese billionaire's girlfriend and accompany him on a SpaceX flight to the moon

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
More than 20,000 people have entered the reality TV competition to become a Japanese billionaire's girlfriend and accompany him on a SpaceX flight to the moon· *Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is booked to take the first private flight aboard SpaceX's Starship rocket around the moon in 2023.*
· *Last week Maezawa announced he is taking part in a reality TV show to find a female companion to be his romantic partner, who he will take to the moon with him.*
· *The Japanese...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan's skeptical response to Maezawa's search for SpaceX girlfriend

Japan's skeptical response to Maezawa's search for SpaceX girlfriend 00:54

 Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur. Lauren Anthony reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan's skeptical response to Maezawa's search for SpaceX girlfriend [Video]Japan's skeptical response to Maezawa's search for SpaceX girlfriend

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa&apos;s search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

Billionaire Seeks Girlfriend For Trip Around Moon [Video]Billionaire Seeks Girlfriend For Trip Around Moon

A billionaire seeks a girlfriend for a trip around the moon.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Business InsiderReutersgeek.comJapan TodayThe Next WebbizjournalsJerusalem PostThe Verge

The Japanese billionaire travelling to the moon with SpaceX is holding a competition to find a 'female partner' to go with him

The Japanese billionaire travelling to the moon with SpaceX is holding a competition to find a 'female partner' to go with him· *In 2023 Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is scheduled to go on a trip to the moon aboard SpaceX's Starship rocket.* · *Maezawa announced Sunday that he...
Business Insider Also reported by •geek.combizjournalsJerusalem PostThe Verge

Tweets about this

DoThatSometimes

Aaron Sortino RT @KandiKropp: This man is pure evil and he has been at this for quite some time. He, Obama, & people of their ilk, have done more to dest… 14 seconds ago

malathik1129

Malathi RT @Sapna_3: Is Aroosa Alam writing the script for you Sir @capt_amrinder ?? CAA aims at giving refuge to persecuted Sikhs among others. Y… 17 seconds ago

Bellapr84194999

Bellapretty🛡🛡🛡🛡🛡🛡 RT @EkeHandbag: @real_mercyeke @real_mercyeke , you have opened my eyes that no one (bbnaija S4)is smartest in business more than you. What… 38 seconds ago

happyfree2020

Happy Free 2020 https://t.co/TVrLLAM1pX via @NYTimes More than 600 law enforcement agencies have started using a tool that scans p… https://t.co/tOP27fjSBi 1 minute ago

redphoenixemily

Blue Phoenix Emily RT @stephanie_draws: I don't know who needs to hear this, but art is a luxury good and should be priced as such. "Real artists don't ever d… 1 minute ago

duxFortisIndia

Dem 101 RT @Telegraph: The disease is part of a family of viruses which have proved particularly deadly over the last 20 years, infecting more than… 2 minutes ago

lnpute

lillian pute RT @Femi_Sorry: Having sat through 2 years of ACTUAL lectures on the EU in university and working in EU affairs for 3 years in Brussels, I… 2 minutes ago

mattprescott

Dr Matt Prescott RT @Andytwit123: More than a billion animals have died in the Australian fires, at least 28 people are dead and more than 10 million hectar… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.