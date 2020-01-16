Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained why companies should hold out on funding as long as possible

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained why companies should hold out on funding as long as possible· George Azih raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs' merchant banking division in November 2019 for a Series A for his lease-accounting software LeaseQuery.
· It was the first outside investment Azih for the company, which was created in 2011.
· Azih didn't create a pitch deck to raise the round, instead circulating an Excel...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change [Video]Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change. On Dec. 16, Goldman Sachs announced their plan to invest $750 billion towards fighting climate change by 2030. . The money will help..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Goldman Sachs Will Help Fund Climate Change Initiatives [Video]Goldman Sachs Will Help Fund Climate Change Initiatives

Goldman Sachs has set a target of $750 million to help fund climate change initiatives by 2030.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman Sachs

Check out the pitch deck software startup AvePoint used to raise $200 million from investment giant TPG and Goldman Sachs· *AvePoint, a 19-year-old software company from New Jersey, just raised $200 million in Series C funding to chase a big opportunity in helping customers move...
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs is going through a huge transformation under CEO David Solomon. Here's everything you need to know.

Goldman Sachs is going through a huge transformation under CEO David Solomon. Here's everything you need to know.· Goldman Sachs has been going through some high-profile changes. The storied investment bank is seeing leadership shakeups under CEO David Solomon.  · The...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScottKirsner

Scott Kirsner The story of a Boston startup that didn't take 50 "no's" for an answer. Last year, it got into @ycombinator — and r… https://t.co/zlm7aIs4vb 20 minutes ago

meimmack

m. RT @businessinsider: The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained why companies should ho… 35 minutes ago

Defende13613712

Defender The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained why companies should… https://t.co/zocVJqYjWM 35 minutes ago

words4cat

Words for Catalonia RT @jordiaguasca: #Barcelona, main startup hub of southern europe: 1,500 startups (about 10% scaleups), 2,800M capital raised since 2015, 3… 44 minutes ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained w… https://t.co/Ea3yn6E52w 1 hour ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @winsontang: The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained why companies should hold ou… 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained why companies should… https://t.co/ewAb5l03PR 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang The CEO of a startup that raised $40 million from Goldman Sachs without a pitch deck explained why companies should… https://t.co/V7QtznFcx7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.