Star Trek-inspired medical bed could make X-rays more affordable

Thursday, 16 January 2020
X-ray scans are unavailable for most people on Earth (two thirds of them, according to 2012 WHO data), in part due to the sheer cost of the machines themselves. The superheated filament in conventional X-ray machines requires so much energy and heat...
News video: This X-ray machine looks like it's straight out of Star Trek

This X-ray machine looks like it's straight out of Star Trek 01:49

 Medical imaging tools like X-rays and CT scans are some of the best ways to detect potential health problems. But as common as they are here in the US, those machines often cost millions of dollars and are quite expensive to operate. Because of this, two-thirds of the world's population doesn't have...

