Star Trek-inspired medical bed could make X-rays more affordable
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () X-ray scans are unavailable for most people on Earth (two thirds of them, according to 2012 WHO data), in part due to the sheer cost of the machines themselves. The superheated filament in conventional X-ray machines requires so much energy and heat...
