Fire Emblem hero Byleth joins ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

engadget Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's latest playable character is Fire Emblem's Byleth. If you've played the franchise's latest entry, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you'll be intimately familiar with them, as they're the player character. They'll be available t...
