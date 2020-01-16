Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal with a coming developer shortage (GOOGL)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal with a coming developer shortage (GOOGL)· Google Cloud made a big bet on the burgeoning market for no code/low code tools by acquiring Seattle-based startup AppSheet earlier this week.
· AppSheet makes it easy for even nontechnical people to build custom apps that connect to external services like Microsoft Office 365 or Salesforce — without needing to write a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum 'back to normal' just three days after giving birth at home - thanks to pole dancing [Video]Mum "back to normal" just three days after giving birth at home - thanks to pole dancing

A mum claims she was "back to normal" just three days after giving birth at home - thanks to POLE DANCING while pregnant. Georgie Baddley, 26, took up the exercise regime two years ago after struggling..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published

Cloud Gaming is About to Go Mainstream | The List TV [Video]Cloud Gaming is About to Go Mainstream | The List TV

Up until now, big time game titles like Ghost Recon, Baldur’s Gate and Just Dance were only available on expensive consoles like PlayStation or Xbox. But now there’s a new way to play – it’s..

Credit: E.W. Scripps     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Cloud is inviting outside partners to its internal sales kickoff conference for the first time ever (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google Cloud is inviting outside partners to its internal sales kickoff conference for the first time ever (GOOG, GOOGL)· *For the first time ever, Google Cloud is inviting partners to its Accelerate sales kickoff conference, which has historically been for the company's own...
Business Insider

Gen Z grads think jobs at big tech companies like Facebook and Google are 'harmful,' and they refuse to work for them

Gen Z grads think jobs at big tech companies like Facebook and Google are 'harmful,' and they refuse to work for them· Some Gen Z college grads say they won't work for tech companies like Facebook and Google because of recent scandals in big tech, The New York Times...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kensevec

Ken Sevec A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal w… https://t.co/Tf10bxSVrR 34 minutes ago

plugilo

plugilo A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal w… https://t.co/HkTLnf1mte 39 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat RT @winsontang: A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal with a co… 44 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal w… https://t.co/ydg0dRLq1x 48 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal w… https://t.co/2idA3jstjh 48 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal w… https://t.co/NFrdKP5G1z 48 minutes ago

Money__Makers_

Money Makers A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal w… https://t.co/9kCKfIV3iP 51 minutes ago

StartUp_Invest

StartUp Investors A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal w… https://t.co/UTL5oBrKr0 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.