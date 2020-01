A small acquisition from Google Cloud could mark the beginning of a big new expansion into helping companies deal with a coming developer shortage (GOOGL)

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Google Cloud made a big bet on the burgeoning market for no code/low code tools by acquiring Seattle-based startup AppSheet earlier this week.

· AppSheet makes it easy for even nontechnical people to build custom apps that connect to external services like Microsoft Office 365 or Salesforce — without needing to write a... · Google Cloud made a big bet on the burgeoning market for no code/low code tools by acquiring Seattle-based startup AppSheet earlier this week.· AppSheet makes it easy for even nontechnical people to build custom apps that connect to external services like Microsoft Office 365 or Salesforce — without needing to write a 👓 View full article