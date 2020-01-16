Global  

‘Metro Redux’ is coming to Nintendo Switch February 28th

engadget Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Metro Redux -- the double game collection including Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light -- has been available on PS4, Xbox One and PC since 2014. Now, 4A Games is bringing Metro Redux to Nintendo Switch. The combo will be available February 28th, and it...
Credit: WXYZ Detroit
News video: Another winter storm expected this weekend in metro Detroit

Another winter storm expected this weekend in metro Detroit 02:32

 We're tracking another winter storm that is expected to hit metro Detroit this weekend.

